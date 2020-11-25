James Bradley Flynn, age 61, of Palatine. Beloved husband of Lolita, nee Virtudes. Adored father of Patricia Nicole and Shannon Tiffany Flynn. Dear son of Patricia and the late James T. Flynn. Dear brother of Nancy (Keith) Thomsen, Ellen (John) Swift, Maripat Warden, and Thomas (Barbara) Flynn. Dear son-in-law of Baldomera Virtudes. Brother-in-law of Samuel (Rhona) Virtudes, Tess (Robert) Yeung, Josue (Cynthia) Virtudes, and Antonio (Beverly) Virtudes. Loving cousin, uncle, and friend of many. Visitation Friday, November 27th, 3 PM to 7PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine IL. Funeral Mass private at Holy Family Parish on Saturday, November 28th. If you would like to attend, please contact Lolita or Ellen directly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Kesem, https://donate.kesem.org/FlynnMemorialFund
. Funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com