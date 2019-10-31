|
James Butler Sr., 90, of Piper City passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Piper City Rehab & Living Center. He was born February 17, 1929 in Waterford Co., Ireland, the son of Nicholas and Hanna (Baldwin) Butler. He married Nora "Christina" Hughes in April of 1961 in Chicago and she passed away on April 2, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.
He is survived by five children, James (Tina) Butler of Peotone, Maura (Kevin) Culver of Peotone, Martin (Kimberly) Butler of St. John, IN, Michael (Julie) Butler of Wheaton and Monica (Edward) Wantuch of Schererville, IN; two brothers, Richard Butler of Piper City and Quan (Kathleen) Butler of Ireland; one sister, Nan (James) Geraghty of Ireland; and ten grandchildren, Sean (Fiancee, Sara) Culver, Christine Culver, Matthew (Fiancee, Hannah) Culver, Rebecca Butler, Brian Butler, Grace Butler, Jack Butler, Eamon Wantuch, Molly Wantuch and Kate Wantuch.
James was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City and Chatsworth Knights of Columbus #730 4th Degree. He was a produce manager at High-Low Foods in Chicago for 15 years, Wiseway Foods for 12 years, Cub Foods for 10 years, and retired in October of 1993 from Horizon Foods. James loved gardening, fishing, walking, bike riding, and volunteered for the Piper City Food Basket.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:15 p.m. also at the church with Fr. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Piper City.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church in Piper City or Donor's Choice.
Arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019