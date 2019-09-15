|
James C. Bonk, age 76, a longtime resident of Warrenville, IL, passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born March 12, 1943 in Chicago, IL to the late Evelyn and Bruno Bonk. James is survived by his loving siblings Bill (Lorraine) Bonk and Susan (John) Corso; fond uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins; dear friend to many. James proudly served our country as a member of the US Army. He worked for many years for Western Electric/Lucent Technologies. James touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 17, 11:00 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 36 N Ellsworth St. Naperville, IL 60540. A private inurnment will take place at a future date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to at 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrichjones.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019