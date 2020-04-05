Home

James C. Duda "Herbie", age 61, passed away March 24, 2020; Father of Beth; Beloved son of Marjorie, nee Apple and the late Charles Duda; Dear brother of Mike (Cheryl) Duda, Tom (Chris) Duda, Dave Duda and Laura (Dan) Stanek; Beloved nephew of Dorothy Martinesen; Uncle of Jackie (Chris) Fletcher, Michelle Duda, Matt (Katie) Duda, Dan Duda, Alexis Duda and Ryan and Matthew Stanek. Funeral Services will be private. A burial will be held at a later date. For information 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
