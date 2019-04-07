Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
James Edwards
Retired Captain James C. Edwards, Jr., age 59, of Evanston, IL. Devoted son of James C. (Rebecca) Edwards, Sr. and the late Johnnie Edwards nee Williams; beloved husband of Lisa Edwards nee Sanford; loving father of Courtney (Julie), Alyse, and Jeremy Edwards; proud grandfather of Marcus, Halie, Kennedy, and Sydney Edwards; dear brother of Gary Edwards, Rae (Melvin) Malone, Todd Harmon, and Adrienne Edwards. Visitation Friday, April 12, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer AME Church, 1109 Emerson Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marty Leoni Memorial Fund, 909 Lake Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Info: www.donnellanfuenral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
