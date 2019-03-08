|
James C. Giamarusti, 68, U.S. Army veteran; Beloved husband of Debbie nee Brennan; Devoted father of Nancy and Bobby Giamarusti; Loving grandfather of Vincent and Bo; Dear brother of Joseph (Marie) Giamarusti, the late John (Dolores) Giamarusti, Kathleen (Paul) Wanhala and Michael (Colleen) Giamarusti; Dear brother-in-law of Kathie Brennan and the late Robert Brennan; Fond uncle and friend to many. Visitation Sunday March 10th from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Monday at 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019