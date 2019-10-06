|
James C. Jacksack of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Shirley Jacksack. Loving father to Karen (Mark) Mass, John (Sharon) Jacksack, Jay (Sara Tobias) Jacksack, Laura (John) Fogarty, and the late Susan Jacksack (Joel Pace). Loving grandpa to Nora, Ava, Katie, Maggie, Mary, Lily, Angela, Valerie, Christina, Kenneth, Monica, Philip, Marion, Sage, and the late Mia. Beloved brother of the late Lorraine (the late Paul) Kelleher and the late Rita (Frank) Parilla. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday, October 9, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to The Willows Academy, DesPlaines, IL or Northridge Prep, Niles, IL. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019