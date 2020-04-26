|
James C. Jerkatis, devoted husband of Patricia A. Jerkatis, nee Kenny, entered into eternal life on April 14, 2020. Coach and teacher at J. Sterling Morton High School and swim and diving coach at Riverside Brookfield High School and summer swim club, Boy Scout Leader troop 66 many years and founder of Palos R/C Flying Club. Son of Casimir Jerukaitis and Ann Jerukaitis, nee Otrembiak, father of Kenneth (Maria), Karen, Paul and Gary; grandfather of Christopher and Danielle Krall, Kyle and Aaron Jerkatis, great grandfather of Damien and Liam Krall. Memorial service will take place at a future date. Interment was held privately at St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago.
