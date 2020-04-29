Home

James C. Johnson, age 95, of Sturgis, KY. Resident of the Chicago area for over 40 years working in the hotel industry. Loving and devoted father of Jamie (Thomas) Egger and the late James A. Johnson. Perfect grandpa of Andi M. Bonner, Abbey M. Egger, and Aimee M. Egger, and April and Andrea Johnson. Proud great-grandfather. Caring brother of the late Willie Johnson, C.E. Johnson, Haynes Johnson, Lewis Johnson, and Mary Springer. Fond uncle of many. James leaves behind many dear friends. He loved U.K. basketball, fishing, working puzzles, playing games, and watching TV game shows. Services private. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro , there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020
