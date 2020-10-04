Devoted husband of Patricia, nee Tobin, for 57 years; Loving father of Janet (Ralph) Shelhamer, Caroline (Dan) Olson, Patti (Matt) Connelly, Maureen (Sean Julian), and the late Jim; Proud grandpa of Sean, Colin, Amy, Jonathan, Joey, Patrick, Frank, Grace, and Kevin; Beloved brother of Tom (Donna), Kathy (Larry) Wall, Chip (Joan Costello), and Sue (Dan) Wilson; Dear uncle and friend to many; Proud U.S. Army Veteran – Member 1st Infantry;
In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, www.misericordia.com
would be appreciated; Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home (T.P. Kerrigan Sons, Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Woods Church, 10731 W. 131st St. Orland Park, IL; Mass 10:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info: 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com