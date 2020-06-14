James C. McAnulty, Jr., of Wilmette, formerly of Evanston, died peacefully on January 21, 2020. James was a Realtor on the North Shore for many years. Eventually he became a Broker and started his own company, Architectural Properties. He leaves behind his Significant Other, Rosemary, sister Judith (Lyle) DeGarmo, and many dear friends and cousins. For more about James, see the Wm H. Scott Funeral Home website at www.wmscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 14 to Jun. 18, 2020.