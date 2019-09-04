|
|
Jim Opp was born February 26, 1950 and passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2019. He had many hobbies and loves but Jim had a strong passion for the game of golf. A Lifetime Member of the PGA of America he dedicated his life to that passion serving the game in a variety of roles. As the longtime GM/ Head Golf Professional at Bonnie Dundee Golf Course in East Dundee, he was instrumental in overseeing the operation and providing exceptional customer service. His dedication to all PGA Members led him to being serving on countless Section and National Committees and Boards and ultimately as an Officer of the Illinois Section culminating with him being President 2015- 2016. Even in retirement he continued to give back to the game by serving as a Rules Official for Professional and Amateur golf tournaments, working as a Player Ambassador at Medinah Country Club and a strong advocate and fundraiser for the Folds of Honor Charity.
Besides golf, Jim was madly in love with his wife of almost 20 years Susan. She was his soulmate and shared his love for food, traveling, entertaining and of course fishing. Jimmy was a beloved father to Tony, Kristin and Megan as well as the proud Papa Jim for grandson Jaden. He shared a special love with his sister-in- law Caryl as well as maintaining a unique relationship with his children's mother Gina and her extended family. Jim will be missed by all, he never met a stranger rather just a soon to be new friend.
Visitation Friday 3 - 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, where the funeral service also will be held on Saturday at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, Jim would love for donations to be made to the Folds of Honor. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019