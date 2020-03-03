|
Devoted husband of Joan, nee Nolan, for 58 years; Loving father of James (Ann), John Ret. CPD Sgt. (Phaedra), William CCSO (Veronica), Robert CCSO, and Daniel (Kristie); Proud Papa of Anna, Eric, Sean, Kaila, Jacob, Amber, Paige, and Kara; Great-grandpa of Mackenzie; Beloved brother of the late Robert (Louise), late Raymond, late Sandy (Robert) Seitler, and Elizabeth (late Michael) Browner; Dear brother-in-law of Gene Ret. CPD (Pat) Nolan; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; Proud U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran; Visitation Wednesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020