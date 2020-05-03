James C. Seyfarth, age 86, a resident of Monarch Landing in Naperville, IL and a former longtime resident of Oakbrook, IL, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Home. He was born on April 28, 1934 in Lanark, IL. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy J. Seyfarth, in 2016; his parents, Mac and Dorothy Seyfarth; his brother, Richard (the late Barbara) Seyfarth. He is survived by his loving children, Jeffrey A. (Marcie) Seyfarth of Naperville, Scott R. (Eileen) Seyfarth of Hinsdale, IL, Kurt D. (Robin) Seyfarth of Batavia and Jan Mallak of Naperville; his cherished grandchildren, Adam (Natalie) Seyfarth, William Seyfarth, Alison (William) Feldman, Michele (James) CarMichael, Emily Seyfarth, Karen Seyfarth, Steven Seyfarth, Lindsay and Abigail Mallak; his adored great-grandson, Jaxson Seyfarth; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and many great friends. Jim was a very well liked, friendly and respected man who lived each day for his family. He graduated from DePauw University and enjoyed a successful career in the financial industry for over 30 years. Jim was an avid golfer and bicyclist and loved to be outdoors. He was also a huge Cubs fan and Kansas University Jayhawk's fan. He will be forever remembered as a loving family man, a true gentleman, and a friend to all who knew him. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Jim's life, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1801 S. Meyers Rd, Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Private family funeral services will be held at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. Interment will follow at the Naperville Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.