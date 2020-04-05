|
|
James Cameron MacInnes, Sr. "Kim" ,89, of Glen Ellyn, (formerly of Elmhurst) passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020 with his wife of 38 years, Sally Ackerman MacInnes, by his side. He was born on September 22, 1930 in Oak Park and raised in the Austin neighborhood. He was the son of the late Elise Reid and John MacInnes. Kim's wonderful children are James Jr, Judi (David) Gonzalez, Jill Taylor Golowach, and Jenna MacInnes, Todd Keenan (Kristin Whitehurst), Jennifer (Daniel) Mangel, Christopher (Kristen) Keenan and Daniel Keenan. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather to his grandchildren Matthew, Daniel, Kelly, Billy, Stephanie, James, Samantha, Jonathan, Katie, Sarah, Caitlin, Conner, Finnigan, Ryan, Matthew, and Alliana. He has four great grandchildren.
Kim loved to be on the golf course at River Forest C.C. where he was a member for 20 years. Kim owned his company, Zenith Chemical Works, Inc retiring in 2015. The company was begun in Chicago by his stepfather Willard Reid. He operated his business for over 60 years. He graduated from Austin High School in 1948 and entered the Naval Air Corps for 4 years as a radio operator over Korea. Kim had expressed great fondness for the time he spent in the Navy often recalling places he was able to see and the men with whom he served. He was a barber shop quartet member for several years and was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Elmhurst serving in the choir for over 30 years. Kim was a member of Elmhurst Lions Club for ten years serving as song leader. Kim had an active life enjoying flying when he obtained his pilot's license, golfing vacations, vacations with his family, and being with his wonderful friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to a memorial fund at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 123 E. St Charles Road, Elmhurst. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Ahlgrim Funeral Home in Elmhurst will have updated service information as it becomes available (630) 834-3515 or www.Ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020