James Campbell

James Campbell Obituary
76, of Wilmette, passed away October 12th. He leaves behind his wife, Shirley (Heying), son Charles and wife Susan, daughter Kristen and companion Christopher, son Andrew and mate Peter, and grandchildren Alexandra and Joseph. He was beloved brother to Franceen and Charles Michael and wife Toni, favored uncle to many nieces and nephews and their children. Born to Charles and Catherine in Chicago, Jim attended Loyola U, and enjoyed a long career at S&C Electric. A lifelong Cubs fan and fearsome pool shark, he loved his friends, playing softball and all things Chicago. Except politics. Memorial to be held at Lakeview House, Gilson Park, Wilmette.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
