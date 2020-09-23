James Carl Wenzel, age 73, of Lake Bluff peacefully passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 49 years to Pamela Lombardi Wenzel; loving father of Matthew James (Katy) and Margaret Mary; adored grandfather of Elizabeth Grace; fond brother of Nancy Tetzlaff and son of the late Carl and Margaret Wenzel. A private Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Mary on Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed. To view the live stream, please visit www.RTfunerals.com
. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest. Info: Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cradle at www.cradle.org/donate
.