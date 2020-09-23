1/2
James Carl Wenzel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Carl Wenzel, age 73, of Lake Bluff peacefully passed away on September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 49 years to Pamela Lombardi Wenzel; loving father of Matthew James (Katy) and Margaret Mary; adored grandfather of Elizabeth Grace; fond brother of Nancy Tetzlaff and son of the late Carl and Margaret Wenzel. A private Funeral Mass will be held at the Church of St. Mary on Saturday, September 26 at 11:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed. To view the live stream, please visit www.RTfunerals.com. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest. Info: Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest, 847-234-9649. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cradle at www.cradle.org/donate.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Church of St. Mary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved