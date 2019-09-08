|
|
James ("Jim") Edgar Challenger, widower to Ruth ("Timmey") Gordon Rozier, son of Chester J. Challenger and Ida Mae Challenger, and father to children – John (Nancy), Jim (Lisa), Mark (Margarita), Tom (Yelena), and Ann (Michael) – passed away naturally in the early hours of the morning on August 30, 2019 at his home in Winnetka. He was born on December 6, 1925.
Jim led an accomplished life. He was raised in Park Ridge and graduated from Harvard in 1947 and Northwestern Law in 1951. A member of the Greatest Generation, he served in World War II. Upon his return to civilian life, he worked across industries such as advertising, railroad, insurance, and manufacturing. In the early 1960s, witnessing how difficult it was for people to re-enter the workforce after losing a job, he founded Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. and with it, the Outplacement industry. He was deeply committed to helping the unemployed put their lives back together. He devised a training, counseling, and support program to help them find new jobs quickly and successfully. Jim's dedication to this cause, and to the outplacement field he pioneered, helped institutionalize the industry and the idea that companies had a responsibility to the people whose employment was terminated.
Jim was an archetypal collector. From a young age, he passionately hunted for baseball cards, coins, and matchbooks (among other things). He liked to collect at least one example of each new thing he could find, resulting in a house of endless shelves, each of them full. Whether it was roaming the backroads of the Midwest and East Coast searching for tobacco tins and advertising signs, or the streets of London and Portobello for Toby Jugs and paperweights, Jim and Timmey filled their trunks and suitcases with treasures. Their thousands of McDonald's Happy Meal toys delighted their grandchildren and friends. He and Timmey created a rambling country store, carving out rooms in the basement of their large home in Winnetka.
He was a brilliant duplicate bridge player and loved crosswords of all kinds, especially British cryptic crosswords and acrostics. Even into his 80s and 90s, he passionately played trivia games as well as fantasy hockey and baseball. He was an avid, dedicated, lifetime Chicago Cubs, Blackhawks and Bears fan. He even kept a small Sony TV in his office so that he never missed a daytime Cubs game.
Throughout their lives, Jim and Timmey were inseparable. They went everywhere together, whether on business or for pleasure. In their 70s, these two were often away on a cruise for months at a time. They traveled the world, circumnavigating the globe and visiting all of the continents.
Jim loved holidays, especially Christmas, and cherished its ability to bring his family and friends together. He was adamant about several traditions: presiding over the annual Christmas party at work, adorning the house with a giant, ornately decorated Fraser Fir, and making sure that everyone opened the gifts that topped their lists (and in age-order). For many years, he and Timmey hosted the Twelfth Night Christmas Party at their home in Winnetka, which always seemed to fall on the coldest night of the year. A hurdy-gurdy and banjos played all night long, the punch was dangerous, and the house was jammed with friends and family.
Jim dedicated his life to helping those who needed guidance and fostering an environment for his family to succeed. It is this legacy that will live on through those whose lives he touched and those he loved.
He will long and fondly be remembered as "Mot" by his grandchildren - Andy, Jack, Claire, Ted, Eleanor, Jim, Julia, Billy, Taylor, Henry, Brian, Hope, Christian, Mercy, Katie, Emily, Ty (Janice Cho), Catherine, Bailey, Olivia, Meadow, Caroline, and Gage.
Memorial Service: Monday, September 23, 2019, 4:00 p.m. at Christ Church Winnetka, 784 Sheridan Road, Winnetka, Illinois 60093 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Winnetka Community House, 620 Lincoln Ave, Winnetka, Illinois 60093.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019