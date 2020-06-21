James Charles Houk, beloved husband of Antoinette nee Lacuzio for 56 years. Cherished son of the late James and Elloween Houk. Loving Father of Philip (Leslie) Houk, Nadia (Bill) Kroll, and Peter (Fran) Houk. Proud Nonno of Samuel and Isabella Houk; Andrew and Kimberly Kroll. Distinguished Professor and Past Chairman of the Physiology Department at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. The family will be having a private ceremony and burial at Cavalry cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to support the James C. Houk Graduate Fellowship in Physiology, c/o Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, 420 E. Superior Street, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 or http://giving.northwestern.edu/DrHouk. During this time of disconnect it is imperative to share your support at www.funerals.pro , there you can share a memory, a story or even a picture. Any act of kindness will be greatly appreciated or call 847.537.6600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.