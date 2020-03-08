Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map

James Chiero

James Chiero Obituary
James Chiero, 85. Dear husband of Nancy. Loving father of Ronald (the late Carol), Pamela (the late Ken) Koehler, Debra (Luke) Mercado, Penny (Luis) Colon, and the late Steven (Margaret) Chiero. Dear grandfather of Ron (Kim), Heather (Brian), Michael (Jacque), Kevin, Ryan (Selina), Kaitlin (Scott), Connor, Anthony (Jenny), Dominick, Angela (Carl), Camryn, and Lorenzo. Dear great-grandfather of many. Devoted brother of Robert. Visitation 3 PM to 8 PM, Tuesday, March 10, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago. Funeral services 10 AM Wednesday, March 11 at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
