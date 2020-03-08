|
James Chiero, 85. Dear husband of Nancy. Loving father of Ronald (the late Carol), Pamela (the late Ken) Koehler, Debra (Luke) Mercado, Penny (Luis) Colon, and the late Steven (Margaret) Chiero. Dear grandfather of Ron (Kim), Heather (Brian), Michael (Jacque), Kevin, Ryan (Selina), Kaitlin (Scott), Connor, Anthony (Jenny), Dominick, Angela (Carl), Camryn, and Lorenzo. Dear great-grandfather of many. Devoted brother of Robert. Visitation 3 PM to 8 PM, Tuesday, March 10, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago. Funeral services 10 AM Wednesday, March 11 at the funeral home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020