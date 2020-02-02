Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for James Childers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Childers M.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Childers, MD, was a physician, a WWII veteran, a church deacon, and most of all, a devoted husband and father. He passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, after a short illness. He was 95.

Born in Pike County, Kentucky, Childers was one of 6 children. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville Medical School, he practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology in Louisville, Kentucky.

Over his career, he delivered an estimated 15,000 babies – many of them pro bono for Catholic Charities, the Baptist Board of Child Care, and the Salvation Army. He performed more than 17,000 surgeries. Childers served as Chief of OB-GYN at St. Joseph's Hospital, and was on the Hospital Executive Committee at Humana for 20 years, in addition to serving as both Chief of OB-GYN and Chief of Staff. He also headed the Insurance Review Committee of the Jefferson County, Kentucky, Medical Society for 15 years. And for 25 years, was a clinical professor at the University of Louisville Medical School.

Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Freeman Childers, Jim Childers is survived by 3 daughters and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Planned Parenthood, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Services will be private.

Please visit DR. JAMES CHILDERS BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS-Chicago. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -