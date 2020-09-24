1/1
James "Larry" Conway Sr.
James "Larry" Conway Sr. age 86, Sept. 22nd. Loving husband and best friend for 62 years to Jeanne (nee Mogan). Loving father of Mary (Patrick) Gilroy, Kathy (Jim) White, Kevin (Kathleen), Michael Conway, Carolyn (John) Roberson and the late Jim (Leah) Conway. Loving Grandpa of Patrick (Molly), Connor and Kevin Gilroy, Katie (Jason) Iehl, Jimmy and Joey White, Kevin Jr., Brendan and Brigid Conway, Christina (Zach) Lilly, John Jr. and Molly Roberson, Jimmy, Sean and Brian Conway. Loving great-grandpa of Naomi and Noah Lilly. Loving brother of Colleen (the late Karl) Schramm, Kathy (Ed) Maryniak and the late Gene (Ann Purcell) Conway. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Deacon for 30 years of the Archdiocese of Chicago and an avid Cubs Fan. Visitation Friday at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. (Face Masks and Social Distancing Required). Attendees must register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-larry Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice 2601 Navistar Drive Building 4 Floor 1 Lisle, IL 60532 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
SEP
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
