James Coyle, 68, died July 4, 2020 in Kosciusko, IN. Jim was a loving husband, a dedicated father, and a loyal friend. His hobbies included golfing with his many lifelong friends, playing board games with his family, tending to his garden, serving at his church, and watching the Cubs, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with those he loved. Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years Elizabeth (nee Mayevsky) Coyle; his daughters Clarissa (Thomas) Day and Brianna Coyle; his sisters Debbie (David) Stagg and Marcy (Robert) McDonald; his many nieces and nephews; and his numerous friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Aurelia (nee Schoening) Coyle and his nephew Andrew Stagg. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd) Arlington Heights. Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
or (847) 253-0168.