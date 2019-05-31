|
James Cullen Barr, age 94; a WWII Marine Corps veteran, at eternal rest on Memorial Day May 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Therese Barr (nee Jordan), Loving father of Kevin (Susan) Barr, Brian (Joann) Barr, Noreen (Kevin) McCann, Nancy Jo (Robert E) Lee, Kathryn (Mark) Kiernan and Martin (Molly) Barr. Adored Papa of Matthew (Kellie), Nolan (Megan) and Christopher Barr; Maura (Adam) Zitello, Katie Barr (Jacob Digregorio), Erin (Scott) Minarcik; Jack, Mary Cecilia, Maggie, Martin, Patrick and Mary Bridget McCann; Robert (Sarah), Cullen, Sean (Rozann), Mary Therese, Eileen, Mary Kate, (fiancé Curtis Allen), Emmett and Kathleen Lee; MaryClaire, George and Nora Kiernan; Cullen, Michael, John and Brigit Barr; Proud Great Grandfather of Kieran, Josie, Brian, Cullen and McClain Barr; Amelia and Grant Zitello; Kolbe, Flannery and George Lee; Bernadette Lee and Jack Digregorio. Beloved son of the late Alice and Martin Barr and brother of the late Robert Barr and the late Colette Heldring.Visitation on Sunday, June 2 from 5:00 to 8:30 pm at Wenban Funeral Home 320 Vine Avenue, Lake Forest, Illinois. Funeral to be held at 10:00 am on Monday June 3, at the Church of Saint Mary, 175 East Illinois Ave, Lake Forest, Illinois. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest, IL. In Lieu of flowers donations in his name to St. Peter the Apostle Church, 1975 Beulah Avenue, East Troy Wisconsin 53120. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
