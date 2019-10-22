Home

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1500 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Dr. James D. "Jim" Baird, age 87, U.S. Navy veteran 1956-1958, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1975, formerly of Long Island, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville after a short illness. He was born July 24, 1932 in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 22, 2019
