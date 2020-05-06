James D. Coakley
James D. Coakley, C.C.S.P.D, U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Beloved husband of Judith nee Elliott, & the late Mary nee Rukavina. Cherished father of Deena Coakley, Daniel Coakley, & Thomas Coakley. Loving stepdad of Robert (Terry) Pritchard, Colleen (Edward) Mangan, Kelly (David) Gust, & Timothy Pritchard. Devoted grandfather of 11. Proud great grandfather of 7. Fond brother of Joan (Irvin) Demares. Dear uncle of many nieces & nephews. Retired Cook County Sheriff's Police after 30 years of Service in the South Division. Member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4. James loved fishing, hunting & sports. All Services private. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.
