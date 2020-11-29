James D. Crotty, Jr. U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Teresita nee Lopez. Loving father of Jonathan (Julie) Crotty & Lauren (Justin) Crotty-Gilmore. Cherished grandfather of Alexander & Cora. Devoted brother of David (Linda) Crotty, Nanette (the late Raymond) Cesnauskas & the late John (Debbie) Crotty. Dear uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where a private Service will take place on Tuesday. Interment Private. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.