James D. Crotty Jr.
James D. Crotty, Jr. U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of Teresita nee Lopez. Loving father of Jonathan (Julie) Crotty & Lauren (Justin) Crotty-Gilmore. Cherished grandfather of Alexander & Cora. Devoted brother of David (Linda) Crotty, Nanette (the late Raymond) Cesnauskas & the late John (Debbie) Crotty. Dear uncle of many nieces & nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where a private Service will take place on Tuesday. Interment Private. Visitation Monday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
