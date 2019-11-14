|
|
James D. Engel, age 83, of Neshkoro, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at his home. He was born July 25, 36 in Chicago the son of Alex and Clara (Shamanski) Engel. He married Janice Huth on June 10, 2006.
James served his country in the United States Army.
Survived by his wife, Janice Huth-Engel; his two sons, James (Jeff) Claudia Engel and Steven (Renata) Engel; grandchildren, Jeanette, Michael, Mathew, Andrew and Alex; his great granddaughter, Mia.
Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Nov.15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Neshkoro, WI Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Stahl Celebration and Remembrance Center, Wautoma, WI and from 10:00 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church. www.stahlfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019