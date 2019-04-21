Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
James D. Healy Obituary
Age 66; beloved husband of 40 years to Kathy J. (nee Guger). Devoted father of James T. (Eva) Healy, and Elizabeth J. (Kevin) Sullivan. Proud grandfather of Brooke, Shaun, and Baby Sullivan. Cherished son of the late Thomas J. and Anna Mae Healy (nee Fitzgerald). Loving brother of Thomas (Carol) Healy, and Barbara (John) O'Loughlin. Dear brother-in-law of Jan (Bill) Senica. Adored uncle of many nieces and nephews and a friend to many. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment private. Donations may be made to ECAN.org for esophageal cancer. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
