Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
James D. Lord Obituary
James D. "Jim" Lord, age 76; beloved husband of Michaeleen nee Geatros; loving father of Nicole Lord and Jim (Kristin) Lord; proud papa of Ava and Blake. Memorial Visitation Sunday 1:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a memorial service will be held Sunday at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Michael J. Fox Foundation are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
