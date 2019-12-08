Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove St.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Murphy Obituary
James D. Murphy Dec 3, 2019, Chicago, at age 88. After earning his

undergraduate and law degrees from Northwestern University, Jim served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He established his law practice specializing in Estate Law for over 50 years. He was an avid competitive sailor, story teller, Irish history enthusiast and 50+ year Northwestern football season ticket holder. Jim is survived by his daughters Caroline and Beth; sons James and Brian; and three grandchildren Dani, Liam and Heather. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL, 60077. Funeral Mass Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now