|
|
James D. Murphy Dec 3, 2019, Chicago, at age 88. After earning his
undergraduate and law degrees from Northwestern University, Jim served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He established his law practice specializing in Estate Law for over 50 years. He was an avid competitive sailor, story teller, Irish history enthusiast and 50+ year Northwestern football season ticket holder. Jim is survived by his daughters Caroline and Beth; sons James and Brian; and three grandchildren Dani, Liam and Heather. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL, 60077. Funeral Mass Monday, December 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019