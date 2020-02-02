|
Col. James D. Patton 94, suddenly Jan. 28, 2020. Ret. Col. U.S. Army WW II, Ret. LT. C.P.D. and Office Manager of Patton Motor Service. Beloved husband for 71 years of Eileen (nee Quagliano). Loving father of Kathleen (the late Greg) Gora, Eileen (Michael) Havey, Madonna (the late Ken) Halicki, Maureen (the late Bill) Lash, James (Cookie), Pat (Colleen), John Ret. CFD (Candy) Patton and Amy (Greg) Preves. Proud grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 22. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of M.O.A.A. and Retired Police Lieutenant's Assn. Visitation Monday 3-9pm. Funeral Tuesday 9:00am from the Maher Funeral Home 17101 S. 71st. Ave. Tinley Park, to St. Julie Billiart Church 7399 W. 159th. Street, Tinley Park, IL. for Mass at 10:00 am. Private interment Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smile Train P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231 or www.smiletrain.org. To sign guestbook, visit maherfuneralservices.com (708)781-9212.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020