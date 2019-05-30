Resources More Obituaries for James Walton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Dana Walton

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Dana Walton, age 72, of Waban MA, died in Boston on March 27, 2019 after a sudden illness. Jim was born in 1946 in Evanston, IL, the son of Herbert Dana and Carolyn Agnew Walton. He grew up in Kenilworth and attended Joseph Sears Grade School, New Trier High School, and Princeton University, graduating in 1968. He attended the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and received his medical degree in 1972. After an internship in pediatrics and medicine at the Yale-New Haven Hospital, he served his residency in psychiatry at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center and was a fellow in psychotherapy at the Adams House at Faulkner Hospital. He began his private practice in Brookline, which he continued enthusiastically until his death. Jim was a staff psychiatrist at the Brockton VA Medical Center, and an attending psychiatrist and chief of the outpatient department at the Boston VA Medical Center. From 1995 to 2011, he served as a staff psychiatrist at Brigham & Women's Hospital. He was an assistant clinical professor at Tufts University Medical Center, and since 1995, an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. Jim's professional home was the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute (BPSI). He graduated from their psychoanalytic training program in 1981 and became a Training and Supervising Analyst in 1995. He loved teaching at BPSI and served in many different administrative positions. He co-founded the Ethics Education Committee and served as BPSI President from 2015 to 2017. Jim was a longtime active member of the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church having served the church in many ways including twice as a Deacon. But above all, Jim treasured his family. His children will be forever grateful for his loving guidance, his laughter, and his support in their lives.Jim is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Laura Rachel Doyle and husband Christopher, his son Jeffrey Dana, his son Peter Robert and wife Christina Rosenthal, and his grandchildren Henry and Anne Doyle. Also surviving are his sister, Joan Walton Moore and her husband Charles, nephews Charles and William; his brother-in-law David Scharlotte and his wife Monique, nephews Benjamin and William; his aunt Ann Agnew; and a large extended community of family, friends, patients, and colleagues.A memorial service was held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Wellesley Hills Congregational Church, 207 Washington Street, Wellesley 02481. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church or the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, 141 Herrick Road, Newton Centre 02459. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries