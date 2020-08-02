JD Maddox (59) was called home July 6th, 2020, due to complications of long time chronic kidney disease. Brother in Christ and life member Oak Lawn Wesleyan Church (now Alive), he was happy to be a tissue/organ donor as his final service to others. Graduate Oak Lawn High School '79, Machinist by trade, loved bass fishing at Papoose Lake CCFP. Loved to sing and friend to all, unless you were driving in front of him. Survived by his Mother Joan, Brothers Paul (Cathy) & Mike (Lisa), and his beloved Nieces and Nephews. Service August 16th @12PM, Alive Church, 8844 S Austin, Oak Lawn, IL.





