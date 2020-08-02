1/
James David Maddox
{ "" }
JD Maddox (59) was called home July 6th, 2020, due to complications of long time chronic kidney disease. Brother in Christ and life member Oak Lawn Wesleyan Church (now Alive), he was happy to be a tissue/organ donor as his final service to others. Graduate Oak Lawn High School '79, Machinist by trade, loved bass fishing at Papoose Lake CCFP. Loved to sing and friend to all, unless you were driving in front of him. Survived by his Mother Joan, Brothers Paul (Cathy) & Mike (Lisa), and his beloved Nieces and Nephews. Service August 16th @12PM, Alive Church, 8844 S Austin, Oak Lawn, IL.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Service
12:00 PM
Alive Church
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 31, 2020
My heart goes out to you my dear cousins. Know that you are in mythoughts and prayers. May our Lord bless and comfort you.
Love, Debbie and family
Debbie Morrow Stevens
Family
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nelson & Sue Lunsford
Friend
