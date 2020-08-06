1/1
James David Quan
1929 - 2020
James David Quan, age 90, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved husband of Pauline Burns Quan, nee Newhart for over 68 years. Devoted father of Laura (William) Fetty, Sheila (Harry) Gustafson, James (Kathryn) Quan, Philip Quan, William (Rachel) Quan and John (Heather) Quan. Caring grandfather of Jamie (Dustin), Lauren MD, Dana (Corey), Holly (Griffin), Melinda, Natalie and Liam. Loving great grandfather of Isaac and Micah. Brother of Mary Scully and Edward Kroll. Born October 1, 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois to the late Helen and David, Jim passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 in Hoffman Estates Illinois. Visitation Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to Good Shepherd Manor Foundation, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
AUG
8
Service
12:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
