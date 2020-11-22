James David Rosenthal, 62, passed away at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago on November 16, 2020. He was the youngest son of Herbert and Kaye (Kimbro) Rosenthal and the loving father of Maya Frances. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Baxter, and survived by his daughter; former wife, Theresa Tomcisin; and brothers Robert, Richard (Joan), and Steven (Barbara) Rosenthal. James grew up in Winnetka and attended the Cambridge School of Weston and North Shore Country Day School, where he graduated in 1976. He attended Hampshire College, where he pursued his passion for filmmaking and photography. A technology evangelist and innovator, James is recognized for leading the design and development of CoumaCare© software for DuPont Pharma through his company Alpha Channel and launching one of Chicago's first Internet service providers. A memorial will be held in the spring to honor his life.