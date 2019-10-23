|
James Donald Ruane, 84, of Streamwood IL. Passed away peacefully at home on October 21,2019. He was born February 2,1935 in Chicago. He worked and retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad. Survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Frances Marie nee Schlagel. A wonderful father to Debra Houston, Fran (Raymond) Buttrum, Mary Patten, Sue (Robert) Marcotte, Sharon Ruane, Jim (Tina) Ruane, Kathy (Walter) Parks. A loving and proud grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. He was loved and cherished by all. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 9:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Friday 9:15a.m. to St. John the Evangelist Church. Mass 10:00a.m. Following Mass, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019