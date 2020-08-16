1/1
James Dooley Jennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Dooley Jennings, 73, passed away peacefully on August 8th. He was the beloved son of the late Genevieve and Joseph Jennings and brother of the late Joseph. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Ruth) Jennings, nephews Mark (Lorinda) Jennings, Stephen (Monique) and Michael Jennings, niece, Catherine (Stephen) Tucker, and several cousins. James was a graduate of Marquette University and a Vietnam veteran. Arrangements by Cumberland Chapels. Interment private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Many happy memories of growing up with Jim. Our cousins are a unique group and Jim was a shining star. Peace and love, until we meet again...
Peggy Goulding
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved