James Dooley Jennings, 73, passed away peacefully on August 8th. He was the beloved son of the late Genevieve and Joseph Jennings and brother of the late Joseph. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Ruth) Jennings, nephews Mark (Lorinda) Jennings, Stephen (Monique) and Michael Jennings, niece, Catherine (Stephen) Tucker, and several cousins. James was a graduate of Marquette University and a Vietnam veteran. Arrangements by Cumberland Chapels. Interment private.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.