James E. Beck of Golf, IL, 79; born and raised in Ann Arbor, MI. Beloved husband of JoAnn Love Beck, loving father of Jennifer and Julianne Beck, dear brother to Susan (Pete) Klaas, proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl Raymond and Dorothy Beck and brother John. Proud electronic engineering alum of the Universities of Michigan and Washington. After retirement in 2000, Jim spent his time enjoying oil painting, geneology, website and other computer program design, golfing, woodworking and photography. He will be missed by all that knew him. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Info 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019