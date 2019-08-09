|
James E. Conlon, age 86. Beloved husband of Patricia Conlon nee Husfield; loving father of James (Tracey) Conlon Jr, Kathleen (Bruce) Busleta, Debra Follis, Maureen (Don) Hofert, Robert Conlon, Thomas (Janet) Conlon, and the late Barbara McManamon; beloved son of the late James and Agnes Conlon nee Flanagan; fond grandfather of 11; great grandfather of 1; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday August 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral services begin on Monday at the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. and will proceed to St. Eugene Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Committal service to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019