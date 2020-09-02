1/1
James E. Crotty
1923 - 2020
James E. Crotty, age 97, of Naperville, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1923 in Chicago, IL. Jim served his country during WWII in the United States Army and was in the battle of Normandy. Jim is survived by his loving children, Carol (Larry) Smith, Janet Crotty, James M. (Elizabeth) Crotty; life partner of 40 years, Joan Gleason, 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Koehler, Patricia Koss, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael Crotty and Maguerite Pistonetti, brothers; Alan Crotty, Daniel Crotty and sister; Rosemary Fair. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10:00 a.m., St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Road, Naperville. Entombment Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Naperville. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
