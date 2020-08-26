James E. Dawson passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Karen Schmittinger. Son of the late James A. Dawson and the late Marie B. Nielsen, he was the second of seven brothers and one lovely sister, the late William "Bill" (Shirley), Tom, the late Michael H., Marten, Francis "Steve", Julia A. "Judy", and John "Jack", and uncle to many nieces and nephews. We invite friends and family to say their good byes on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 3pm to 9pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park, IL, 60131. A Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. John Vianney in Northlake at 9:30am on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove.



He will be greatly missed.





