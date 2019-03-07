James Edward Deignan, age 67, beloved son of the late Mary and the late John Deignan; cherished brother of Cathy (Roger) McGill, Gerard (Theresa) Deignan and Julie (Charles) Schultz. Preceded in death by much loved siblings Virginia (Tom) Sullivan, Mary Therese, Colette, and John Michael. Loving uncle to Thomas, Seanne, Julie, Michael, Patrick and Kerry Sullivan, John, Colette and James McGill, Robert and John Deignan, Elizabeth, Patrick, Eileen and Nora Deignan, Katie, Mary Pat and Michael Schultz; great-uncle and dear cousin to many. Jim enjoyed a wonderful career for over 37 years as an experienced manager at AT&T. Upon his retirement, Jim joyfully shared his knowledge and practical expertise with young students as an instructor of Economics at College of DuPage and Oakton Community College. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church, 4350 W. Sunnyside, Chicago, Saturday March 9th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, or the . Interment private. Info at tohlefuneralhome.com or 773-685-4400. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary