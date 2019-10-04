|
James E. DeVoe, 83, passed away September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Charlotte, nee Altergott. Loving father of Robert (Cindy) DeVoe, Patricia (the late Kelvin) Judge, and Keith DeVoe. Cherished grandfather of Evan (Lauren) DeVoe, Hayley DeVoe, and Jennifer (Jeff) Finneke. Great-grandfather of Jimmy, Madison, Reagan, and Kylie. Lifelong friend of Larry Smith. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In 1990, Jim was the recipient of a heart transplant from Loyola Hospital, and for that his family is eternally grateful. Funeral Services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to Rainbow Hospice or a . Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019