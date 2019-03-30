Longtime oncology physician Dr. James Hannigan passed away surrounded by his loving wife, Susan, family, friends and colleagues at the hospital he called home for most of his medical career. Dr. James Hannigan pioneered the oncology program at La Grange Memorial Hospital in 1992 and served as Medical Director-Oncology until 2016. Through his ingenuity and determination, he collaborated with University of Chicago to become a Clinical Research Affiliate bringing groundbreaking cancer care to Chicago's Western Suburbs.In 1995, he founded La Grange Oncology Associates to provide personalized cancer care to patients. Through his vision, the group specialized in collaborative care with primary care physicians, surgeons, radiation oncologists and other subspecialties. He loved laughing with his patients and there was much of it. In addition to his medical expertise, he was noted for his keen wit and fierce intelligence. He enjoyed travel, photography and acting in community theater. Suggested charities for those who wish to celebrate his memory include the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/jhannigan) and the LaGrange Memorial Hospital Foundation-Oncology Services Fund. (Please contact its Executive Director at [email protected]) A memorial celebration will be held on June 1, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Katherine Legge Memorial Lodge, 5901 S. County Line Road, Hinsdale, Illinois 60521.Educational Accomplishments: B.S., Loyola University of Chicago Loyola University Rome Center of Liberal ArtsM.D., University of Chicago with Honors Medical Residency, University of Chicago Medical CenterFellow, Medical Oncology, Johns Hopkins Oncology Center Career Accomplishments: Chicago Magazine's Top Doctor, Oncology1992-2013 Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Section of Hematology-Oncology at the University of Chicago1992-2016 Director, Cancer Program at La Grange Memorial Hospital 1994-2014 Principal Investigator – Clinical Research at La Grange Hospital, a CALGB affiliate through University of Chicago 1995-2009 Chairman, Cancer Committee Adventist Health System, Hinsdale and La Grange Hospitals 2010-2017 Vice-Chair, Cancer Committees Adventist Health System, Hinsdale and La Grange Hospitals 2002-03 Chairman, Department of Medicine Adventist Health System. Hinsdale and LaGrange Hospitals1994-2017 Moderator of Cancer Conference, Adventist Health System, La Grange Hospital2008-10 Medical Staff Officer Adventist Health System, Hinsdale and La Grange Hospital Treasurer2010-11 Medical Staff Officer Adventist Health System, Hinsdale and La Grange Hospitals, Vice President 2012-13 Medical Staff Officer Adventist Health System, Hinsdale and La Grange Hospitals, President2012-15 Medical Staff Officer Adventist Health System, Hinsdale and La Grange Hospitals, Past President2006-2010 Board of Governors, Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital Foundation Activities: 2008-2009 Chairman of the Board of Governors, The Theater of Western Springs2009-2011 Cancer Liaison for Adventist La Grange Memorial Hospital to the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary