|
|
James E. Henaughan 82, of Lombard, IL U.S. Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Wilma June. Loving father of Raymond (Meg), James W., Karen (Steve) Cappitelli, Aileen (Jeff) Schmidt and Kathleen (Vic) Fanelli. Dear grandfather of Kelly (Matt) Holtz, Daniel Henaughan, Taylor, Nicholas, Ava Cappitelli, Ryan, Aidan, Kylie, Molly Schmidt, Joseph and Rocco Fanelli. Great grandfather of Harrison Holtz. Fond brother of 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Services and Interment Private. Due to circumstances a public memorial may be held at a later date. For info: Steuerle Funeral Home, Villa Park, IL. 1-630-832-4161
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020