James E. Kaiser, age 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home in Princeton, WI, where he has resided in his later years. He was born on August 9, 1950, in Evanston, IL, a son of the late Lawrence "Bud" and Helen (Kelly) Kaiser. Jim graduated from Maine Township High School South where he was an integral part of their state championship football team in 1968. He then attended his beloved University of Iowa on a football scholarship, and since has always been a loyal Hawkeye supporter. Jim earned a B.S. degree in business from Iowa. He founded and ran O'Hare Pallet Supply Company for many years and then worked in the construction industry until he retired. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman. Jim is survived by his two sisters, Dianne (Thomas) Marzullo of West Bend, WI, Joan (Wes) Cline of Park Ridge, IL; brother, David (Ruth) Kaiser of Costa Rica; numerous nieces and nephews that he enjoyed and loved. Jim also leaves behind many good friends from the University of Iowa community and from Princeton, WI. Even though Jim never married or had a family of his own, he became a part of all of his friend's families through the kindness he shared with all of them. Those who knew him, knew that Jim was a hardcore friend through good times and bad. A special thank you goes out to Anita and Tony Moore of Princeton who have looked after Jimmy, helping him in incredible ways when he needed it most. Jim had a deep and abiding faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, and in the hope of the resurrection. May God bless him on his ongoing journey. A celebration of Jimmy's life will take place in Princeton, WI in late April for all of his friends.