1/
James E. Kukalis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Kukalis, age 90, late of South Holland. Beloved husband of the late Marie Kukalis née Stosur; devoted father of Claudia Hastings, Donna (Robert Cope) Snedeker, Cindy (Joe) Finkiewicz, James T. and Steven M. Kukalis; proud grandfather of Jessica (Al), Kenny, Christopher (Madeline), Rachel (Kai), Jimmy (Christina) and Tom; cherished great-grandfather of Alyssa, Taylor, Jacob, Kennedy, Kenny, Dylan, Teddy, Ayla, Jack, Nova and Cid; loving brother-in-law of Loretta (late Edward) Kempa, Violet (late James) Guinzio, Margaret (Mark) Michel and the late Edward (Carol) Stosur; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Designer Engineer with Allis-Chalmers and employee of Fessco Fire Equipment, with many years of dedicated service. Visitation Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 8:45 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Parish at St. Andrew the Apostle Worship Site Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142. Memphis, TN. 38148-0142. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral
08:45 AM
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Parish at St. Andrew the Apostle Worship Site
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
(708) 841-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
August 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Jim was always kind to me and I admired his strength and character. A lovely man.
Jean Krizic
Friend
August 1, 2020
My sympathy to Steve and the whole family.
Lois Heintz
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Dennis and I both loved your Dad (Grandpa). He was a good man and a fun man to talk with. Our love and prayers are with you all.
Linda Myers-Eickmann
Family
July 31, 2020
Steve my dear friend we are so sorry for the family's loss of Dad we send our love and blessings to all
Thomas Smith
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved