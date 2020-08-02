James E. Kukalis, age 90, late of South Holland. Beloved husband of the late Marie Kukalis née Stosur; devoted father of Claudia Hastings, Donna (Robert Cope) Snedeker, Cindy (Joe) Finkiewicz, James T. and Steven M. Kukalis; proud grandfather of Jessica (Al), Kenny, Christopher (Madeline), Rachel (Kai), Jimmy (Christina) and Tom; cherished great-grandfather of Alyssa, Taylor, Jacob, Kennedy, Kenny, Dylan, Teddy, Ayla, Jack, Nova and Cid; loving brother-in-law of Loretta (late Edward) Kempa, Violet (late James) Guinzio, Margaret (Mark) Michel and the late Edward (Carol) Stosur; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Designer Engineer with Allis-Chalmers and employee of Fessco Fire Equipment, with many years of dedicated service. Visitation Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 8:45 a.m. from Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Parish at St. Andrew the Apostle Worship Site Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142. Memphis, TN. 38148-0142. (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com