James E. Masterson, 74, of Northbrook. Cherished husband of Jo Anne, nee Diamond; loving father of Darrell (Marcella) Masterson and his late twin brother Brian, Jason (Shannon) Witt and Michelle (Jeffrey) Brill; proud grandfather of Breana, Kayla, Melanie, Jonah, Sophia, Orion, Betty and Abbigail; caring brother of Dorothy, Arlene, the late Collette, William, Emmett and Barbara. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Kindred Hospice (www.kindredhealthcare.com
) appreciated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Information 847-256-5700.