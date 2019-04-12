Fr. James E. Michaletz, CSV, 87, a Viatorian for 67 years, was born August 9, 1931 in Chicago to Ernest and Philomena (nee Schafer) Michaletz and passed away April 10, 2019.Fr. Michaletz is survived by his sisters Geraldine (August) Roller of Mt. Prospect and Roberta Michaletz of Chicago, along with many nieces and nephews. He graduated in 1949 from St. Mel Catholic High School in Chicago and attended Northwestern University before pronouncing his first vows as a Viatorian on Sept. 8, 1952 in Arlington Heights. He entered the Viatorian Seminary in 1956, in Evanston and was ordained a priest in 1960. Fr. Michaletz earned a B.A. degree in chemistry from St. Ambrose College, along with an M.S. degree in organic chemistry and a Ph.D. degree in education, administration and supervision curriculum from Loyola University in Chicago. Fr. Michaletz was on the founding faculty of Saint Viator High School, serving as a chemistry teacher (1961-64), assistant principal (1964-68) and principal (1968-72). From 1972 to 1975, he was superintendent of Sacred Heart of Mary High School in Rolling Meadows, before serving as Assistant Superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Chicago (1973-75). He served as Co-Director of the Office of School Planning (1975-76) and Director of Planning (1976-77) for the Archdiocesan school system. Fr Michaletz served as Director of Education and Director of Formation for the Viatorians before being named Director of Education for the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois (1985-91). He also served as an Assistant Professor of Education at Dominican University in River Forest from 1991 until 1998 before being named Associate Pastor at Maternity BVM Parish in Bourbonnais. He retired to the Viatorian Province Center in Arlington Heights in 2011.Visitation for Fr. Michaletz will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Viatorian Province Center, 1212 E. Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 13 at 10:30 AM.at the Viatorian Province Center. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary